Life Story: Raymond A. Roth Sr., 88; Owned RA Roth & Sons

Raymond A. Roth of Princeton passed away April 6 at home. He was 88.



Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin Township before moving to Princeton in 2016.



He owned and operated RA Roth & Sons Roofing & Siding in Somerset for 45 years before retiring over 20 years ago.



A strong patriot who loved his country, Ray served in the US Army National Guard for 10 years and donated often to the Wounded Warrior Project. Ray was also a longtime volunteer for the Cedar Grove Cemetery Association in Somerset. He enjoyed going for walks, small projects around the house, listening to Elvis and most of all spending time with his family.



His wife, Marian died in 2016. He was also predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Marion Roth; sister, Beatrice Eichbaum; and son-in-law, Michael W. Knapp.



Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Raymond and Mary of Grand Lake, Colorado, Dale and Sue of Franklin Park and David and fiancée Jane Post of Wilmington, North Carolina; daughters and son-in-law, Kimberly Knapp of Princeton and Dottie and Chuck Lasala of South Brunswick; brother, Richard Roth of Hillsborough; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. April 11 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE

and enter passcode 659426.

Funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. April 12 at the funeral home with committal and burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Somerset.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.





Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township! No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages. But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community. To subscribe, please click here.