Life Story: Rajmatee Ramdeo, 49; Worked As A Bookkeeper

Rajmatee Ramdeo of Somerset passed away on January 23 at home. She was 49.



Born in Bloomfield Village, Guyana, she immigrated to the United States in 1989, settling in Somerset.



She worked as a Bookkeeper for New Brunswick Plating in New Brunswick for over 20 years.



Rajmatee enjoyed cooking. She would often try new recipes that she was delighted to share with her family. She also enjoyed gardening in the summer. Rajmatee also loved shopping with her daughters. She absolutely loved movies. There was no specific genre, she was interested in them all. Rajmatee also was the greatest hostess. She loved to entertain and host family and friends. She loved to celebrate any happy occasion. She loved and adored her children and all of their accomplishments. She was genuinely a kind soul and was constantly giving back to others. She had a generous spirit and a bright personality that lit up any room she was in.



Rajmatee is predeceased by her father, Ramdeo Mohabir.



Surviving are her husband, Sewdat Singh; daughters, Ashley and Jessica Singh; brothers, Bhudeo Ramdeo, Persaud Ramdeo, Khemraj Ramdeo, Gajraj Singh and Rohan Ramdeo; and sister, Ahelya Persaud.



Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. January 28 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually via Zoom please click HERE then enter Passcode 314891.

Funeral services to follow from 9-11 a.m. January 29 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, with burial to follow.



