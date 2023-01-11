Life Story: Priscilla J. Yates, 92; Was Special Ed Teacher

Priscilla J. Yates of Somerset passed away on January 8 at home. She was 92.



Born and raised in New Brunswick, she was a longtime resident of Somerset.



She worked as a Special Education Teacher for the Franklin Township Board of Education until her retirement.



Priscilla and her husband of 72 years, Steve, were founding parishioners of St. Matthias Church, where she was an active member volunteering for various ministries. She had also been active with the Franklin Township Girl Scouts and enjoyed traveling, gardening, helping others in need and especially spending time with her family.



She was predeceased by her parents, Frank Deak and Pearl Revak Pfenninger.



Surviving are her husband, Stephen L. Yates; daughter, Priscilla Yates of Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Adrienne Yates of North Carolina; son, Kevin Yates of Pennsylvania; sister, Elizabeth Moore of Florida; six grandchildren, Cheryl, Stephen Alexander, Colleen, Megan, Dylan and Travis; and six great-grandchildren, Anthony, Stephen Xavier, Evelyn, Kolbe, Jacob and Felix.



Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. January 12 at St. Matthias Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, with Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.



Donations in her loving memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or click HERE to donate online.



Professional services are being handled under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, New Jersey.



