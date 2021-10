Porfirio Cardenas of Franklin Park died peacefully on October 1 with his family by his side.

He was 92.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. October 8 in the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. October 9 from the Gleason Funeral Home, thence to Our

Lady of Peace, North Brunswick for a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.