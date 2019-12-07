Life Story: Phyllis Dinitz, 84; Founding Member Of Temple Beth-El

Phyllis Dinitz passed away on December 5.

She was 84 years old.

Mrs. Dinitz was born in Queens, NY and lived there as a child.

She resided in Belleville before moving to Somerset. She was a resident of Franklin Township for over 40 years. She was a founding member and long-time congregant of Temple Beth El in Somerset .

Mrs. Dinitz was employed for many years by Rutgers Community Health Plan (H.I.P) as a Purchaser.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Gerald in 1979 and her daughter Beth Dinitz Peters in 2018.

Mrs. Dinitz is survived by her daughter Michelle Dinitz-Sklar and her husband Cary of Edison and a son in law John Peters of North Haledon. She is also survived by her brothers Dr. Stuart Cooper and his wife Marilyn and Howard Cooper and his wife Sharon, grandchildren Jeffrey, Scott, Jill and husband Dan and Brianne and husband Matthew along with many nieces and nephews.





