Life Story: Philip V. Russo, 87; Former Somerset Postmaster

Mr. Philip V. Russo passed away January 17 at his home in Somerset, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Russo was 87 years old.

Mr. Russo was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. He served our country faithfully in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. He then began a lengthy career with the United States Post Office where he served as Postmaster for the Somerset branch, and, later, for the Middlebush branch. After over 30 years of service, he retired in 1990.

Mr. Russo was a founding parishioner of St. Matthias R. C. Church in Somerset, and volunteered as an Umpire for the Franklin Township Little League.

He enjoyed tending to his garden and yard in all seasons, offering his time and devotion to not only his own garden but those of family and friends. He was also known to be handy indoors, with a knack for fixing whatever might be broken around the house. Most of all, he devoted his free time to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. There was seldom a school play, recital, poetry reading, or a soccer, football, or baseball game that he missed, including those of the children of his extended family.

Mr. Russo was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Josephine Russo in 2019. He was also predeceased by his brothers Nicholas, Anthony, and Carmen Russo.

He is survived by his children Emily Casey (Robert), JoAnne McCarty (Michael), and Phillip Russo (Freda). He is also survived by his sisters Fran Leppert (Edward) and Rose Marie Kenney; grandchildren Matthew (Carolann), Robert (Faye), Allison, Philip (Chrissy), Andrea (Kristen), David (Emily), Erica (Mike), Amy, Danielle, and Rebecca; great grandchildren Aiden, Elliot, Aaron, and Philip; longtime friend Danny Buttafogo ; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on January 21 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Middlebush.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. Russo’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

St. Matthias will also livestream the Mass beginning at 11 AM. Visit the St. Matthias YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/c/StMatthiasSomersetNJ for the link on Thursday.







