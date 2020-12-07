Life Story: Paul Groover, 95; Former County Road Department Supervisor

Mr. Paul Groover passed away on December 5 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 95 years old.

He was born in Savannah, Ga. and lived there as a child. After graduating high school in Savannah, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served our country faithfully during World War II and was discharged Honorably.

Mr. Groover relocated to Jersey City and also lived in Highland Park and New Brunswick before moving to Franklin Township where he resided for many years.

Mr. Groover was employed by General Motors in Linden for fifteen years then worked for Middlesex County Road Department and retired as a Maintenance Supervisor after 30 years of service to the county.

He was a longtime member of Sharon Baptist church in New Brunswick where he was a member of the Men’s Fellowship, served as a men’s nurse and a member Choir. He was a New York Giants Football fan and a New York Mets Baseball fan.

Mr. Groover was predeceased by his wife Martha in 2013. He was also predeceased by his sisters Mary, Jessie, Jane and Susie and brothers Albert, Lonnie, Jack, Tom, Clarence, Johnnie and Silas.



