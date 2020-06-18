Life Story: Paul Antonoff, 82; Travel Agent, Theater Critic

Paul Antonoff, 82, passed away on June 16 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville.

Mr. Antonoff was born December 11, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Sara (Sinitsky) Antonoff. He was raised in Brooklyn, and later moved to New Jersey, settling in Somerset with his wife, Betsy and his two children.

Paul attended Brooklyn College, where he was the editor of the Brooklyn College literary magazine Nocturne, and where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in English.

He was a travel consultant for many years. Paul and his wife owned and operated Empress Travel in Woodbridge. He then was later employed by Liberty Travel until his retirement.

Paul was also a writer and theater critic for local newspapers for many years.

Paul loved sports, especially baseball and basketball. He was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, the NY Mets and the NY Knicks. He also coached many of his children’s sports teams. Paul was great lover of music, theater and culture and would perform in various community productions. He was a long standing active member of Temple Beth El Somerset. He performed in many of the temples productions, was active in the Men’s Club and played catcher for the Men’s Club softball team

Mr. Antonoff is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Betsy Antonoff of Somerset, NJ; his sons, Noah Antonoff and his wife Andrea of Hillsborough, NJ, Ian Antonoff and his wife Tracy of Brooklyn, NY; his brother, Stanley Antonoff of Weeki Wachee, FL; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Katie, Austin, Aiden and Sam. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Lisa Antonoff, Kenneth Antonoff, Ari Juels and Dara Juels and many friends.

Zoom Funeral services will be held June 18 at 2:00 p.m. Rabbi Eli Garfinkle of Temple Beth El will be officiating. Burial will be private at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aphasia Recovery Connection at https://www.aphasiarecoveryconnection.org/donate or Dramatists Guild Foundation at www.classy.org/give/280091/#!/donation/checkout



