Life Story: Patricia Moucatel, 78; Loved To Entertain

Mrs. Patricia Moucatel passed away on November 2 at UPENN Medical Center at Plainsboro. She was 78 years of age.

Mrs. Moucatel was born in New Brunswick and raised in Highland Park. She graduated from Highland Park High School and married her husband Fred a few years later.

The young couple lived in New Brunswick prior to raising their young family in Somerset. Mrs. Moucatel was a good cook and loved to entertain her family during the holidays. She also was known as an animal lover.

She had a lengthy career in the administrative capacity and worked for many local companies like Rickels Hardware and Granger Supply.

She was widowed by her husband Fred in 1985.

Mrs. Moucatel is survived by her children, Fred Moucatel of Plainsboro and Nicole Schatten and her husband Steve of Milford. She is also survived by her grandson Keith Pollard, his wife Leticia Pollard-Torres and great grandchildren Ian and Mia Pollard.

To honor the memory of Patricia, please consider a contribution in Mrs. Moucatel’s name to the American Diatese Association at www.diabetes.org or to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at https://secondchanceforanimals.org/



