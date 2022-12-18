Life Story: Pastor John Cabarcas, 85; Elder At Community Baptist Church

Pastor John Cabarcas went home to be with the Lord early on Friday December 16 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with his beloved wife, Adelaide by his side. He was 85 years old, born on November 30, 1937.

Mr. Cabarcas’ life began in Barranquilla, Colombia where he graduated from a Fine Arts High School and eventually from University Atlantico. His passion for music opened his heart and mind to pursue becoming an elite violinist, and he played for Barranquilla Philharmonic Orchestra. John earned an opportunity to attend college in the United States where he became a Chemist at NJIT. He also studied Electronics and opened two of his own businesses including Tape Town in Paramus and Kenny Electronics in Rochelle Park.

Mr. Cabarcas expanded his entrepreneurial spirit by becoming a Realtor for many years. Soon after, John felt a calling and he was proud to become the Minister at the Reconciliation Church in Englewood, NJ where he faithfully served for 10 years. As Elder at Community Baptist Church church in Somerset, he led an international online church group since 2020. He was loved dearly by his church family. He found it a privilege and joy to pastor his congregations.

Pastor John Cabarcas resided in Paterson, then moved his family to Paramus and Orlando, finally settling in Somerset.

Pastor John evangelized throughout the US, Haiti, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, and the Amazon jungle. As a member of Somerset Community Baptist Church, he volunteered his time generously to the homebound ministry, visiting local nursing facilities and occasionally preaching at his home church.

Mr. Cabarcas was a member of the Board of Rutgers and Eric B. Chandler Health Center (RW Johnson). Mr. Cabarcas was blessed with the gift of storytelling and humor. While he is in heaven now, his legacy will live on through his family and those he has touched.

Mr. Cabarcas was predeceased by his Parents, Jose Maria Cabarcas Rivera and Aura Esther Cabarcas Vergara and brothers Willard and William Cabarcas.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Adelaide Cabarcas of Somerset. He is also survived by his children, John Cabarcas and wife Dawn, Linda Tymann and husband Nathan, Betsy Cabarcas and Fiancé Gilbert Camacho, and David Cabarcas and wife Mallory. He is also survived by his siblings Percy Cabarcas and wife Vilma and Carlos Cabarcas and his wife Yolanda Villa-Cabarcas. His seven grandchildren Joshua Toribio, Kortney Cabarcas, John Mark Cabarcas, Isaac Tymann, Naomi Tymann, Daniel Cabarcas, Sofia Cabarcas, great grandchildren Kaitlyn and Madelyn.

Visiting will take place on Sunday afternoon from 2-5 PM at Community Baptist Church 211 DeMott Lane in Somerset. A funeral service will begin at 4 PM. The family will greet visitors from 10-11 AM on Monday at the Gleason Funeral Home and graveside services will follow at 11:15 AM at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Please cut and paste the following link in your browser to access a live stream for Sunday’s services. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHEKgVlwYkAzwUZf8UWVfjw.



