Life Story: Norma Rosa, 93; Enjoyed Oldies Music

Added by Bill Bowman on January 15, 2024.
Norma A. Rosa of Somerset passed away at home on January 9. She was 93.

Born and raised in Newark, she lived in Westfield before moving to Somerset in 2021.

She was a homemaker.

Norma enjoyed listening to music, particularly Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and various oldies, and most of all spending time with her family and loved ones.

She was predeceased by her husband Jerry in 2020; daughter, Sandra Giordano in 2004, and sister, Hilda Stead.

Surviving are her daughters, Janine and Judith Rosa, both of Somerset, and grandson, Christian Giordano.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. January 16 at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

