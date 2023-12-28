Life Story: Norah Benway Kuthy, 90; Taught At Franklin High School

Norah Benway Kuthy, an esteemed educator whose passion for learning and dedication to teaching touched countless lives, passed away on December 26 at the age of 90.

Born in Jersey City, Norah embarked on a remarkable journey through academia, earning her stripes at Douglass College before achieving a master’s degree from Rutgers University and attaining a doctoral equivalency. Her educational pursuits laid the foundation for a career that spanned decades and left an indelible mark on the landscape of education in New Jersey.

Her legacy in education was a tapestry woven across institutions, from her impactful tenure at New Brunswick High School to her influential teachings at Franklin High School. Norah’s commitment to academia extended beyond the classroom as she shared her expertise as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, Douglass College.

Her dedication was not just evident in her teaching but in her unwavering support for educational associations. She was a lifelong member of esteemed organizations like the National Education Association, the New Jersey Education Association, and the Somerset County Education Association. Her contributions to the Executive Boards of the Middlesex County Retired Educators and Alpha Delta Kappa, a prestigious educator’s sorority, reflected her deep commitment to the advancement of education and the welfare of educators.

Norah’s accomplishments and impact were widely recognized, earning her a place among the esteemed individuals listed in Who’s Who in American Education. Yet, her greatest pride and joy were her beloved family, whom she cherished dearly.

She is survived by her loving family: her brother Alfred Benway of Monroe Twp.; her nephews Alan Benway and his wife Jodi of Dallas, Texas, Mark Benway and his wife Kim of Riverdale, and her niece Lynn Zolovick and her husband Michael of Flemington, and eight grandnephews/nieces, Gavin Benway, Ross Benway, Dylan Benway, Destiny Benway, Tyler Benway, Kaylee Zolovick, Chloe Zolovick and Sarah Zolovick.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. December 30, followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral service at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

Burial and Committal services will take place at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

In honor of Norah’s passionate advocacy, contributions in her memory can be made to organizations close to her heart: DOORS (Douglass Organization for Occupational and Related Educational Services) www.doorsnj.org at 25 Gibbons Circle, New Brunswick, NJ 08901; Animal Rescue Force https://www.animalrescueforceinc.com/ at P.O. Box 418, East Brunswick, NJ 08816; or Roots and Wings https://rootsandwingsnj.org/ at P.O. Box 1250, Denville, NJ 07834.





Your Thoughts

comments