Life Story: Nicholas ‘Nick’ Karl, 81; Instrument Mechanic

Nicholas “Nick” Karl Jr., 81, passed away with his family by his side on January 24 in Somerset.

Mr. Karl was born February 11, 1940, in New Brunswick, to the late Nicholas and Marion (Barna) Karl. He was raised in Piscataway, before settling in Somerset.

Nick was an Instrument Mechanic for Bristol Myers Squibb in New Brunswick for 35 years. He was a longtime parishioner and Usher at St. Mary’s of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Nick was a member of the H.A.A.C. Gun Club. He was an avid coin collector and loved fishing; he was a true outdoorsman. Nick also loved woodworking and watching sports, especially his favorite teams, the Giants, Yankees, and the Knicks. Most of all, Nick loved his grandchildren and treasured spending every minute with them.

Nick is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Karl; his son, Michael Karl and his wife Patricia; his daughter, Christina Heredia and her husband Emilio; his sister, Suzanne Patishnock. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Erica, Matthew and Julia and his nieces, nephews, Godchildren and his cat, Patches.

Visitation will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. January 27 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Services will conclude at the church.

The family would like to thank the Stein House Hospice for their loving care and making a difficult time bearable. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your choice.



