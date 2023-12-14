Life Story: Mrs. Patricia Perrotta, 79; Was Computer Analyst

Mrs. Patricia Perrotta passed away on December 12 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick. She was 79 years of age.

Mrs. Perrotta was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She married her husband Richard and after a short time, moved to Great Kills in Staten Island. The young couple then moved to West Brighton in Staten Island where they would raise their family. Mrs. Perrotta moved to Somerset in 2019 where she resided with her daughter Janine and son in law Charles.

Mrs. Perrotta had a fruitful career with AIG in New York City where she was employed as a Computer Analyst. After taking the ferry from Staten Island every day for nearly 25 years, Mrs. Perrotta retired in 2008.

Mrs. Perrotta was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in West Brighton. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially cruising in the Caribbean. Trips to Atlantic City were always a favorite of hers where she preferred to play three card poker. She was a wonderful cook, known for her Sunday gravy and meatballs.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Anthony Ricigiliano and Theresa DeSimone.

Mrs. Perrotta is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard Perrotta; their children Richard Perrotta, Janine Krauss and her husband Charles and John Perrotta; her sister Nancy Kane; her grandchildren Jessica, Jason, Jasmine, Joshua , Erica, Isaiah, Elijah, Jelissa , Amber, Camille, Liam, Maria, and Joseph, and her great-grandchildren Niko, Michael, Adriana, Genesis, Melody, Christian, Justin, and Eliana.

Visiting will take place from 6-9 p.m. December 17 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. December 18 at the funeral home and a 10 a.m. funeral mass will follow at St. Matthias R.C. Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery 361 Sharrott Avenue on Staten Island.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Perrotta’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.





Your Thoughts

comments