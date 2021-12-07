Life Story: Morgan Andrea Swearengin, 39; Was Local Realtor

Morgan Andrea Swearengin of Somerset passed away unexpectedly at home on December 5.

Morgan was born October 5, 1982. She was 39 years young.

Morgan grew up in Somerset and worked as a realtor in Hillsborough, learning the business from her aunt and grandmother, Sheryl Rubin and Elayne Rubin. She quickly became a successful and dedicated realtor and went on to open her own business with her husband, Doug.

Morgan was loving, caring, and energetic. She was always the person to make everyone laugh and smile, the true life of the party. Morgan enjoyed traveling with family, iced coffee, dancing, country music, sappy Hallmark movies, and good food. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her daughter. Morgan would want everyone to remember all the laughter and the love she shared with so many and the beautiful memories of the good times spent with her.

She is survived by her father and mother, Alan and Nancy Rubin, her grandmother, Nettie Gallo, her sister, Ariel Rubin, husband, Douglas Swearengin, and daughter, Madison Swearengin. She also leaves behind many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



