Life Story: Michelle Stani, 37; Day Care Center Director

Michelle Stani passed away on January 12 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 37.

Michelle was born in New Brunswick, raised in Somerset, and graduated from Franklin High School. She earned an associate degree in Early Childhood Education from Raritan Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree in Education and English from Caldwell University. Michelle recently graduated from Rutgers University with a Master of Education. She valued education highly and loved being around children. She started her career as a childcare worker at 18 years old and eventually became a director of a day care center in Central Jersey.

Michelle loved music and especially the Dave Matthews Band and attended many of their concerts throughout her life. She was a fun person, who loved to dance and if you brought her any place with music, she would be on the dance floor the whole evening getting others to join in.

She was a loving mother and devoted her life to raising her children. She enjoyed having deep conversations, but could also be lighthearted and loved to make people laugh. Michelle was a strong, independent woman with a soft heart and a beautiful soul. She was the kind of person that if you met once, you would never forget her.

Michelle is survived by her parents, John and Susan Stani, her partner Frank Allen, her four children: Samantha, Noah, Jordan, and Jayden and her two brothers Sean and Jack Stani.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. January 18 from at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. January 19, also at the funeral home. Masks will be required both days. Please arrive by 10:15am on Wednesday for the service.

Interment will follow at the Cedar Grove Cemetery at 1823 Amwell Road in Somerset.



