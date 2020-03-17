Life Story: Michael Chesson, 46; Lifelong Township Resident

Mr. Michael Chesson passed away on March 15 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 46 years old.

Mr. Chesson was born in New Brunswick and was a lifetime resident of Franklin Township. He was a Denver Broncos Football fanatic, enjoyed a good game of poker and traveled extensively. He also loved being outdoors and fishing. His first priority was always his family and found the most joy being a stay at home Dad caring for his daughter Abigail.

Mr. Chesson was predeceased by his parents Robert and Elvera Chesson and his brothers Paul Schneider and Thomas Bennett.

He is survived by his fiancé Susan Tomas and their daughter Abigail. He is also survived by his siblings Robert “Beatle” Bennett, Fred Bennett, Robert Chesson Jr. and Donna Bennett along with his many nephews and nieces.

Funeral arrangements are being held privately by the family due to the current state of affairs with the COVID-19 virus outbreak.



