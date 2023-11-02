Life Story: Michael A. LaCorte, 90; Owned LaCorte’s Bakery

Michael A. LaCorte passed away on November 1 at his home in Franklin Park. He was 90 years old.

Mr. LaCorte was born in Brooklyn and raised in the City of New Brunswick.

He began baking bread at his family’s bakery, LaCorte’s Bakery in New Brunswick while still in high school. He owned and operated the bakery after his parents passing until 1995 and retired at the age of sixty two.

Mr. LaCorte enjoyed his retirement, traveling to Italy, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. He was well liked and shared good times with lifelong friends.

Mr. LaCorte was predeceased by his wife Sylvia and daughter Kathleen LaCorte. He was also predeceased by his sisters Josephine Minore, Florence Kotter, Tina Prok, Theresa LaCorte and Jenny LaCorte.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Loretta (Coffaro) LaCorte, and his sons Michael LaCorte and his wife Kate and Paul LaCorte. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacqueline LaCorte, Brendan LaCorte, Maximus LaCorte and Melanie LaCorte.

Services are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick. Due to renovations, services will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Visiting will be held from 4-8 p.m. November 5.

Services will begin at 9 a.m. November 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church in Kendall Park.

Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

Please consider a contribution in Mr. LaCorte’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.





