Life Story: Maury Fontaine Barkley, 80; Member Of Franklin Township Seniors

Maury Fontaine Barkley of Somerset passed away on October 7 at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick after a brief illness. She was 80.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, she lived in various towns throughout Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey before settling in Somerset in 1973.

She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Phillips Lighting Company in Somerset before her retirement.

Maury was an active member of the Franklin Township Seniors and the Healthy Bones Exercise Club. She was a longtime fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens and enjoyed many lunches with her “St. Matthias friends” where she was a parishioner.

She will always be remembered for her warm smile, welcoming nature and selflessness.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert V. and Isabelle D. Minor.

Surviving are her daughters and their spouses, Lisa Barkley (Dana), Laura Haelig (Joseph), and Linda Bloom (Kevin). Her greatest blessings who called her Grandma, Brian (Erin), Matthew (Samantha), Andrew, Evan and Colin; sister, Kathy Kennedy; and nephew Rick.

Funeral arrangements have been handled privately under the direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



