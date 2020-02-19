Life Story: Mary Schneider, 89; Avid Mets Fan

Mary Schneider passed away on February 16 at St. Peter’s University Medical Center in New Brunswick. She was 89 years old.

Mrs. Schneider was born in Orange and was raised in Irvington. She graduated from St. Peter’s Commercial High School in 1946 and worked for Prudential in Newark as a secretary. After taking time off to raise her children, Mary returned to work as secretary to the Director of Material Management at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy and retired in 2000.

Mary was kind and caring person who was devoted to her family and faith. She was an excellent seamstress, a good cook and an avid New York Mets baseball fan.

Mrs. Schneider was pre-deceased by her brother, John Gruenling.

She is survived by her son, Robert Schneider and wife Patricia of Somerset; daughters Janet Niemann and husband Frank of Old Bridge, and Joann Fritz and husband Ron of Marietta, GA. She is also survived by her sister Anna Bahr of Morristown, brothers Frank (Buddy) Gruenling and wife Virginia of Piscataway, Joseph Gruenling of PA, and her grandchildren David James, Alyce, Cole and great grandchildren Abigail, Kali, Avery and Hayden.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. February 19 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m. February 20 at the Gleason Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Schneider’s name may be made to St. Matthias Church 168 John F. Kennedy Boulevard Somerset NJ 08873.



