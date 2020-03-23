Life Story: Mary G. Liuzzi, 93; Former Executive Secretary

Mary G. Liuzzi, 93, passed away on March 22 at her home in Somerset.

Mrs. Liuzzi was born March 30, 1926 in New York, NY to the late Carmine and Antonietta Giulio. She was raised in New York City and then moved to Elmsford, NY, where she lived for many years before relocating to Somerset 13 years ago.

Mary was an executive secretary for Union Carbide Corporation in Tarrytown, NY, where she worked for many years. She was a longtime parishioner at Our Lady of Mount Carmel while residing in New York and at St. Matthias Church when she settled in Somerset. In her down time, Mary gave much of her time as a volunteer at the White Plains Hospital.

Mary was also a wonderful cook and especially loved having her entire family together around the dinner table during the holidays. Christmas was her favorite time of year as anyone who visited Mary’s house during the holidays knew. If there was a space, Mary decorated it.

Mary was very active in the Somerset Run, the Franklin Township and Bound Brook Senior Clubs. She organized many of their trips and other social gatherings. Mary loved to keep busy and enjoy the world. She loved to play and was a champion bocce player at Somerset Run. Mary was also a competitive ballroom dancer. She also loved ceramics, needle point and crocheting.

Mrs. Liuzzi was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1989, John Joseph Liuzzi Sr. and her sister, Rose Palermo.

She is survived by her three sons, Vito Liuzzi and his wife Maryanne, Carmine Liuzzi and his wife Catherine and John Liuzzi Jr and his wife Martha. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Joseph and his wife Allison, Teresa, Jenna, Jared, Anastasia and Victoria; her great grandson, Austin and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to The Lupus Foundation of America.

All services will be private under the direction and care of the Gleason Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at future date, kindly visit www.gleasonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.



