Life Story: Mary Dolan, 96; Helped Start Dolan Plumbing & Heating

Mary Dolan passed away peacefully on August 4, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was 96.

Mary was born September 23, 1925, in Morgan Mines, West Virginia, the youngest child and only daughter of Anna and John Cies. Shortly after graduating as valedictorian of Lumberport High School, at the height of World War II, Mary boldly made the move north to New Jersey to join friends.

Mary worked for several years for Mack Trucks in New Brunswick, where a photo of her future husband on his father’s desk caught her eye. Several years later, Mary met and married her true love, Jack Dolan. They moved to Somerset to begin their beautiful family and the family business that thrives to this day.

Mary is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Jack Dolan, her son Jack Dolan Jr, her parents, and brothers Stanley, Thomas (Eleanor), and John (Mary).

She is survived by daughters Anne Fitzhenry and David, Tricia Abruzzo and Tom, and son Michael and Linda, daughter-in-law Helen Dolan, grandchildren Jack and Emma Fitzhenry (Dan), Abigail, Hallie and Jack Dolan, Brandon (Idrissa) and Conner Dolan, and Caroline and Nicholas Abruzzo. Mary is also survived by her dear niece Dorothy Cies, as well as her loving nieces and nephews in the Cies/Cisz, Kerr, Dolan, Macfarlan and Pillion families.

Visiting will be held from 4-8 p.m. August 8 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. August 9 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in New Brunswick.

Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Second Chance for Animals (Franklin Township Animal Shelter) https://secondchanceforanimals.org/.



