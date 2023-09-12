Life Story: Mary Ann Vetter, 90; Was Elementary School Teacher

Mary Ann Vetter, of Somerset passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 10. She was 90. She was a loving wife of 37 years to her husband, as well as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



Born in Rockville Center and raised in Malverne, New York, she lived in Huntington, Long Island before moving to Somerset in 1988.



After graduating college, she worked as an elementary school teacher and was a homemaker while raising her 3 children. Later she worked as a secretary at Holy Family High School in South Huntington, NY.

Mary Ann was an avid gardener, tending a vegetable garden as well as numerous flower gardens around her home. She also has adorned her home and the homes of her children and grandchildren with her many paintings and stitching projects. She is a member of Embroiderers Guild of America, and Friends of Counted Cross stitch. She was always willing to serve as exemplified by her efforts at the Franklin Food Bank and by working the Franklin Women’s Club tricky tray fundraiser.



Mary Ann was also a parishioner of St. Matthias Church, Somerset. She was a member of the Rosary Altar society as well as two faith sharing groups. Mary Ann volunteered her time making baptismal bibs for the parish. Serving as a Eucharistic minister, she took the Eucharist to the homebound and local nursing homes.



She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Anne Readyoff; husband, Richard F. Vetter in 1992; son, John Vetter in 1996; and grandson, John Stephen Clyde in 2016.



Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Richard T. Vetter and his wife, Noreen of Succasunna; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Vetter Purcell and her husband, Neil Purcell of Somerset; brother, Thomas Readyoff of Fishkill, New York; grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann, Michael Francis, Patrick Thomas, Kathryn Theresa and Richard Francis; and great-grandchildren, Peter, Noah, Eliza and Grace. As well as many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. September 13 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 435269.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. September 14 at the funeral home, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.



In lieu of flowers please donate to St Matthias Church, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, New Jersey 08873, or the Franklin Food Bank, 224 Churchill Avenue, Somerset, New Jersey 08873.





