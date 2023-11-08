Life Story: Mary Ann Selenko, 93; Worked For School District

Mary Ann Selenko of Somerset passed away after a prolonged illness, on November 5. She was 93 years old.

Mary Ann was born in the Bronx and was raised in Jersey City. She graduated from St. Dominic Academy and then attended secretarial school.

During the Korean War, she worked as a secretary for the Army in purchasing. In the early 1980s she also worked for the Franklin Township School District.

Mary Ann was married for 65 years, raising five children. She lived in Somerset for over 55 years and was longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church and an active member in the Franklin Township Senior Center Community.

Mary Ann was a passionate reader, who also enjoyed art museums, concerts, and Broadway shows. She also loved traveling to Europe as well as domestic travel.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Anna Mae Hanley and her husband, John Selenko, as well as her granddaughter, Michelle Stani.

Surviving is her sister, Patricia Warren and Mary Ann’s five children: Debra Morrison, Susan Stani, Donna Selenko, William Selenko, and John and his wife, Rebecca Selenko. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Sean, Jack, Katie, and Andrew, as well as her four great-grandchildren: Samantha, Noah, Jordan, and Jayden.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. November 9 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral Services will be held at 9 a.m. November 10 at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias Church, Somerset.

Entombment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.





