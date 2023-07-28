Life Story: Mary Ann Jones, 83; Volunteered For Many Groups

Mary Ann Jones of Somerset passed away on July 24 at home. She was 83.

Born in Elizabeth, she lived in Linden for many years before moving to Rahway, then Somerset earlier this year.

She worked as a manager for various pharmaceutical companies throughout New Jersey before her retirement.

Mary Ann was an active volunteer with various support groups throughout the state, most notably Relay for Life in Rahway and the Circle of Hope. She was also a member then later moderator of the private online Facebook group Loss of a Child.

Her son, Richard C. Jones died in 2013. She is also predeceased by her parents, Arthur F. and Helen Kirk; and brother, Edward E. Kirk in 1964.

Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Jeanne Marie and Vincent Rotola of Rahway, Lois Ann Tekula of Linden and Karen and Gary Belcher of Piscataway; sister, Jacquelin A. Cocozza of Somerset; brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur F. Kirk Jr. and his wife Beverly of New York and Florida and John R. Kirk and his wife Amy of South Orange; six grandchildren, Tara J. Nadler, Kirk Jones, Jessica Jones, Nicholas Tekula, Katelyn Belcher and Matthew Belcher; and nieces and nephews, Megan Kirk, John R. Kirk Jr., Arthur F. Kirk III (wife, Brianne), Whitney Kirk, Arthur F. Kirk IV, Griffin Kirk and Piper Grace Kirk.

Cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Donations in her loving memory can be made to Relay for Life of Rahway, New Jersey, ATTN: Renee Sarnicki, Rahway Regional Cancer Center, 892 Trussler Place, Rahway, New Jersey 07065.





