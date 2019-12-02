Life Story: Mary Ann Catherine Strosser, 88; Classically Trained Soprano

Mary Ann Catherine Strosser, 88, passed away on November 30 at Somerset Woods.

She was born November 9, 1931 in Bronx, New York to the late James and Loretta (Harrington) Ward. Mary Ann is a graduate of the New York School of Music as a classically trained soprano. She worked as a sales representative for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York City for three years until she met her husband Lawrence Strosser. They were happily married for 35 years until his passing in 1995. They were long-term residents of Somerset New Jersey where they raised their five children.

They were longtime parishioners of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. MaryAnn sang in the choir, was a member of the Legion of Mary, the Lazarus Society and the Third Order Franciscans. She was also a trained interpreter for the deaf, kindly helping anyone in need. Above all, she adored her church and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Ward Strosser and his wife Donna of CT and Greg Strosser of Raritan; her daughters, Jill Sydor and her husband Mike of Roxbury Township, Cindy Neumany and her husband Randy of Branchburg and Sara Musto and her husband Paul of Somerset. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Natasha, Derek, Ian, Stephen, Tara, Lauren, Hanna, Anna and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. December 3 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. December 4 at St. Matthias Church, Somerset. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Central Institute for the Deaf https://cid.edu/





