Life Story: Marty Slyman, 87; St. Matthias Volunteer

Mr. Marty Slyman passed away on December 7 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 87 years old.

Mr. Slyman was born and raise in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from St. Michaels High School. He served in the United States Army and was discharged honorably. While serving in Monterey, he would meet his future wife, Dorothy, who was also serving in the Women’s Army Corps. The couple would return to Brooklyn and marry 1959.

While working full-time, Mr. Slyman continued his education taking night classes at Brooklyn College and finally earning his degree from Fairleigh Dickinson. The young couple moved to Somerset in 1967 where they would raise their own growing family.

Mr. Slyman had a lengthy career with Crum & Foster where he retired at the age of 57 as Assistant Vice President of Accounting.

He was an active parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset for many years where he served as a Eucharistic minister, served on the marriage prep team, was a carnival volunteer and volunteered as a playground monitor. He was a New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, and enjoyed his morning bagel with his buddies.

He was predeceased by his son Craig Slyman in 1995. He was also survived by his brothers Lawrence, James, George, Kevin, and Peter Slyman and sisters Margaret Caler and Patricia Murphy.

Mr. Slyman is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Slyman. He is also survived by their children, Michael Slyman and his wife Lynn, Keith Slyman and his wife Soyna and Colleen McAuliffe and her husband John. Mr. Slyman is also survived by his sister Rose Zimmer, his five grandchildren Tara, Jade, Gage, Colin and Jason and his three great grandchildren Bridget, Connor and Caroline.

The visit will be held from 3-7 p.m. December 10 at the Gleason Funeral Home.

Services will begin at 9:15 a.m. December 11 at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.





