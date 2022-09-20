Life Story: Marie E. Zimmerman, 66; FHS Class Of 1974
Marie E. Zimmerman, 66, passed away suddenly September 14 at home in New Brunswick.
Born December 11, 1955 in Somerset, Marie graduated from Franklin Township High School in 1974. Shortly after, she began a 20-year career working for Dr. Michael Nissenblatt at Central Jersey Oncology, as the office manager.
After retirement, Marie enjoyed working with flowers and her passion was working in her yard gardening. Marie had great love for animals.
For the past three years she resided with her former husband, Paul Zimmerman. Marie enjoyed boating, sailing, and spending time at the Jersey Shore.
She is predeceased by her parents, Michael and Margaret Molchan.
Marie is survived by her two brothers Michael (Maryann), and Ronald (Nancy); Godmother Carol Bonosaro; Paul Zimmerman; her best friend Maryann Stout, many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Gracie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave, New Providence NJ 07974 or your local ASPCA.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. September 22 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.
Cremation will be private.
For those wishing to attend the visitation virtually via Zoom please click: HERE and enter passcode 766872.