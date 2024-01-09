Life Story: Marie Catapano, 91; St. Matthias Parishioner

Marie Catapano, 91, passed away on January 5.

Born on July 22, 1932, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Peter and Mary Catapano, Marie’s journey took her from Buffalo to Brooklyn, Queens, and finally Somerset, where she built a cherished life.

Marie embarked on a remarkable career, beginning at Hunter Steven Company in New York before becoming a part owner of EZ Sockets Inc. in Springfield, NY. Her dedication and hard work left an indelible mark on those around her.

A stalwart member of St. Matthias, Marie’s faith was an anchor in her life. She found joy in the simple pleasures—immersing herself in books, solving puzzles, leisurely walks, and treasured moments spent shopping and sharing lunches with dear friends.

Marie was predeceased by her brothers, Gerald Oliver, Anthony Olivieri, Carl Oliver, August Oliver, and Salvatore Catapano.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jean Olivieri; her niece, Diane Oliver; her nephew, Dennis Oliver, and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, and extended family who held her in high regard.

Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. January 12 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in remembrance and celebration of Marie’s life at 9 a.m. on January 13th, at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, followed by entombment and committal services at St. Johns Cemetery in Middle Village, NY.

In honoring Marie’s memory, the family kindly requests considering donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, in lieu of flowers. Marie’s spirit will continue to shine through the lives she touched, forever remembered for her kindness, resilience, and unwavering spirit.





