Life Story: Maria Crisofulli, 93; Longtime Township Resident

Maria Crisofulli of Somerset passed away on September 26 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Home in Somerset. She was 93.

Born and raised in Newark, she has lived in Somerset since 1972.

She was also a parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing and most of all spending time with her family and loved ones.

Her husband, Alex Crisofulli died in 2007. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Farr; brother, Joseph Sardo; and sisters, Angelina Biondi, Josephine Zielinski, Micalina Petalino, Anna Armenti and Vera Volpe.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Alex & Carolyn Crisofulli of North Brunswick; son-in-law, Jim Farr of Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Leanna, Alexandria and Sheena; and great-grandchildren, John Jr. & Charlotte.

Private cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced.

Donations in her loving memory can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0652 or go to www.heart.org, or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852 or go to www.kidneyfund.org.



