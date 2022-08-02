Life Story: Marguerite Boucher, 88; Formerly Of Somerset

Mrs. Marguerite Boucher passed away on Friday July 1, 2022, at the Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater. She was 88 years old.

Mrs. Boucher was born in Boston, where she graduated high school then furthered her education at Emmanuel College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She went on to continue her graduate work at Boston University, and became a proud member of the American Association of University Women.

She relocated to Somerset, New Jersey, where she and her husband John would raise their family. She was employed for many years by Block Drug in Dayton before retiring. She was an avid reader of fiction, and a great lover of music, who even attended REM concerts with her sons on a couple of occasions.

Mrs. Boucher was predeceased by her husband John in January of 2022. She was also recently predeceased by her son John.

She is survived by her children: Peter and his wife Janet; Leo and his wife Carol; Mark and his wife Lori; Brian; and Michael. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ann Williams and her five grandchildren: Maria, Hanna, Larkin, Stella, and Sawyer.

Funeral services were held privately at request of the family.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Boucher’s name to Doctors Without Borders at https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/



