Life Story: Margareta Hajdu-Nemeth, 89; Longtime Township Resident

Margareta Hajdu-Nemeth (Apfel) of Somerset was born on March 5, 1933, and passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family on January 29, 2023.



Margareta was born in Zaton, Yugoslovia, to the late Janos and Anna Apfel. She lived in Hillsborough before residing in Somerset. She retired from Permacel in North Brunswick and spent her retired years doing what she loved most, gardening.



Margareta was preceded in death by her husbands, Johann Salopek and Miklos Hajdu-Nemeth and her eldest son Hans Salopek (Ida).



She is survived by six of her seven children, Peggy Szoke of Somerset, Lilly Petrjcik (Michael) of East Amwell, Michael Salopek of Clearwater, FL, Miklos Hajdu-Nemeth (Ruzl) of Somerset, Aranka Herringer (Jay) of Cherokee Village, Arkansas and Istok Hajdu-Nemeth of Somerset. She is also survived by a half-sister Margit of Steyr, Austria and Sister Anna Toth (John) of Flemington. She had 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 6-9 pm. February 3 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 230057.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. February 4 at St. Ladislaus RC Church, 213 Somerset Street, New Brunswick. All to meet at church.

Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.



