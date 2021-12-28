Life Story: Margareta E. ‘Gretel’ Hill, 91; Holy Trinity Parishioner

Margareta E. “Gretel” Hill, of Somerset passed away on December 23 at the Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hillsborough. She was 91.

Born and raised in Selbitz, Germany, she moved to the United States after her marriage to Buford Hill in 1949, eventually to Browns Mills in 1955 and then to Somerset in 2000.

She and her husband, Buford Hill, owned and managed the Browns Mills Apartments in Browns Mills before their retirement.

Gretel was an active parishioner of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Somerset. She enjoyed singing and was a proud member of the choirs at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Pemberton, the Quartet Club in Philadelphia and the Rutgers University Choir. Gretel also enjoyed cooking, baking, listening to music, playing accordion and piano and most of all spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Buford Austin Hill in 2011; and son, Michael L. Hill in 1982. She is also predeceased by her parents, Friedrich & Else Richter; and brother, Karl Richter.

Surviving are her sons, Karl B. Hill (with Mary Camire) of Brewer, Maine, and Norman F. Hill (wife, Beth) of Somerset; and 3 grandchildren, Alexandra, Erik and Austin.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. December 29 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. December 30 at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. service at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Somerset.

Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton.



