Life Story: Luann Illiano, 66; Worked For Rutgers University

Luann Illiano of Franklin Park died May 24 at Care One at East Brunswick.  She was 66.

Born in Jersey City, Mrs. Illiano resided in New Monmouth, then Kendall Park Before moving to Franklin Park many years ago.

Prior to her retirement in 2017, Mrs. Illiano worked for Rutgers University for 38 years, holding several positions. 

Surviving are her husband, Thomas Lubert, and one brother, Edward Illiano and his wife, Patricia, of Carmel, NY.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. May 30 with a blessing at 7 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Private cremation will follow.

