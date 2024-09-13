Life Story: Louise H. Ericksen, 90; Longtime Middlebush Resident

Louise H. Ericksen, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 12 at the age of 90, at Parker at Somerset in Somerset.

Born on April 6, 1934, in New Brunswick, to the late Louis and Jennie Olah, Louise was raised in New Brunswick, found the love of her life, and settled in the Middlebush section of Franklin Township, where she became an integral part of the community.

Louise held many different jobs over the years, but she most cherished her role as a mother, homemaker and a wife. Always there to offer a hug, warm smile, and her ever-present joy of life to anyone that engaged her.

A devoted and longtime parishioner of Middlebush Reformed Church, Louise’s faith was at the heart of her life. She enjoyed Bible studies and the church choir, engaging with passion and commitment, touching the lives of many.

Beyond her church involvement, she was also an active member of the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and an active participant at the Franklin Township Senior Center.

Louise had a love for the arts and enjoyed expressing her creativity through oil painting and excelled at many other arts and crafts like needlepoint and crochet, creating cherished pieces for her loved ones.

Louise was predeceased by her sister, Magdalene Mikulka.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years, Philip Ericksen Jr.; her beloved sons, Philip Ericksen III and his wife Cindy, and Kenneth Ericksen and his wife Sally; her brother, Louis Olah and his wife Jane; her treasured grandchildren, Ryan and Kelli; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. September 17 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. September 18 at Middlebush Reformed Church, officiated by Pastor George Montanari. Please arrive at the church by 9:45 a.m. for the service.

Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Middlebush Reformed Church “Living Memorial Fund,” 1 South Middlebush Road, Somerset, NJ 08873, in Louise’s honor.



