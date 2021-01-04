Life Story: Louis Troulis, 91; Owned Troulis Construction

Louis Troulis passed away on January 2 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 91 years old.

Mr. Troulis was born in New Brunswick. He graduated from New Brunswick High School where he excelled as a gymnast. He then went on to serve our country faithfully in the United States Army and was discharged honorably. He resided in Somerset and North Brunswick for many years.

Mr. Troulis was the owner of Troulis Construction Co. After nearly 50 years of operating his company he retired at the age of 75.

He was predeceased by his brothers Emanuel and Steven Troulis and his parents William (Vasilios) and Roxanne Troulis.

Mr. Troulis is survived by his children Diane Lowande and her husband Gary, Michael Troulis and his wife Cindy and John Troulis and his wife Laurie. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica Lowande, Laura Lowande, and Michael Lowande and great grandchild Christian Johnson.

Funeral services are taking place privately. Please consider a contribution in Mr. Troulis’ name to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.



