Life Story: Lisa Wehner, 58; Accountant At AT&T

Lisa Wehner, 58, passed away on December 10 at her home in Somerset, in the loving embrace of her husband Bill and their three boys Ryan, Kevin, and Matthew.

Mrs. Wehner was born on July 16, 1963 in Methuen, Massachusetts. She lived in Somerset, New Jersey for 29 years and previously resided in Basking Ridge.

Lisa earned Bachelor’s degrees in both Finance and Accounting from the University of Delaware. She continued her education at Fairleigh Dickinson University where she earned her MBA. After an internship at AT&T, Lisa secured a full time job with the company at their Morristown location. It is here where she met the love of her life, Bill. She was a parishioner at St. James Parish in Basking Ridge until she and Bill built their home and moved to Somerset in 1992. Since then, Lisa has been a parishioner of St. Matthias church.

Lisa was a devoted mother to her three boys. After Matt was born, she ended her career in accounting at AT&T and chose to dedicate her life to managing the “home” business. She was an embodiment of love, support, dedication, generosity, and a strong work ethic, values that are evident in the character of her sons. She was a great example of what a mom should be… organized, prepared, attentive, supportive, resilient, caring, and loving. Lisa was a loving and supportive wife and friend to her husband Bill for 30 years.

Lisa enjoyed reading and was well known for her exceptional baking skills, which she took great pride in. Lisa had many friends. She loved to travel, keep her mind sharp with word puzzles, watch crime shows, and exercise. But her passion was taking care of her immediate and extended family and made sure to show up in every little way possible.

Although Lisa was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February of this year, one would barely know of the struggles she endured. With the support of Bill, their boys, family and friends, she immediately went to work fighting this unrelenting and unforgiving disease, all the while exuding a façade of strength, positivity, and resilience. She never complained and forever looked forward, going about her life in as normal a way as possible. She became a true symbol of strength and courage to us all, never letting her family and friends see her pain. True to her nature, Lisa always put others before herself.

Mrs. Wehner was preceded in death by her father, Leo Labbe who has now welcomed her with open arms. Lisa is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bill Wehner; her mother, Priscilla Labbe; her three sons, Ryan, Kevin and Matthew Wehner. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael Labbe and his husband Jeff Brand; David Labbe and his wife Lisa; her sister, Karen Raymond and her husband Charlie and countless nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends are invited to say goodbye from 4-8 p.m. December 20 at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset.

Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. December 21 at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. All services will conclude at the church.



