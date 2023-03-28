Life Story: Linda L. (Madison) Cavanna, 83; Was Legal Secretary

Linda L. (Madison) Cavanna of Somerset died March 27 at home. She was 83.

She was born in Teaneck, and grew up in Cresskill, moving to Somerset over 50 years ago.

Linda graduated from Tenafly High School in 1957 and attended regular reunions from her 25th to her 65th.

She was employed as a legal secretary at Wilentz Law Firm from 1972 until her retirement in 2023.

Linda was actively involved in the law community, including the Middlesex County Bar Foundation (former president), National Association for Legal Support Professionals, NJ Association of Legal Secretaries (former president). She also participated in the annual Middlesex County Adoption Day.

Linda was a perennial fan of her beloved NY Giants and enjoyed watching football and basketball. She loved a good game!

She was also a lover of animals, rock and heavy metal music and her backyard pool.

Linda enjoyed cooking and was famous for her cheesecake and manicotti, among many other dishes. She also loved hosting parties where all were welcome to share way too much food, in addition to music, laughter, and love.

Her children will carry on the annual thanksgiving tradition of preparing dinner while listening to Harry Chapin and Alice’s Restaurant.

Linda is survived by her brother Scott and his wife Joann, her cherished children, Buddy, Kitty and her husband Erik, Kelly and her husband Jeff.

Linda adored her grandkids Carrie and her husband Derrick, Jake, Megan and Jared, and her great-grandchildren Steven, Mason and Lux.

She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who wishes to honor her make donations to any one of Linda’s favorite charities: Shriners Hospital for Children, Elijah’s Promise of New Brunswick, NJ, or Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

In keeping with Linda’s wishes there will be no services.



