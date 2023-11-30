Life Story: Linda B. Fischer, 71; Former Township Resident

Linda B. Fischer of Randolph passed away on November 27 at the Pine Acres Convalescent Center in Madison. She was 71.



Born in New Brunswick, she lived in Somerset, Hightstown and Cranbury before moving to Randolph in 1993.



She worked as the Director of Regulatory Affairs for various pharmaceutical companies throughout New Jersey.



Linda was an active member of the Maranatha Baptist Fellowship Church in Somerset and a member of the ASPCA and Feed The Children.

She enjoyed world travel with her husband, walking and fitness, reading, solving crossword puzzles, playing golf, tending to her indoor plants, watching TV mysteries, salmon-colored roses and especially spending time with her family and loved ones. Linda loved all animals, with her favorites being dogs and elephants.



She is predeceased by her parents, John & Ruth Ballai; nephew, Gregory Fetchko, and her beloved dogs, Amy and Puddles.



Surviving are her husband, Mark D. Fischer; sister, Joyce Hart of Delran; niece, Lisa Fetchko-Kotlarik of Delran; grandnephew, John J. Fetchko of Springfield, Ohio; aunt, Jean Ballai of Somerset; and lifelong friends, Wendy Redelico of Somerville and Phyllis Schumann of West Palm Beach, Florida.



Private cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon December 6 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset with services at 11:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend the services virtually via Zoom please click here and enter passcode 381214.



Donations in her loving memory can be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington DC 20090-6929 or click here for the donations website.





