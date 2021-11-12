Life Story: Lillian Pocsik Kucsan, 96; Longtime School District Employee

Lillian Pocsik Kucsan, 96, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully on November 10, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Lillian was born on January 15, 1925, in New Brunswick, where she was raised. She was the loving daughter of the late Kalman and Elizabeth (Uveges) Pocsik.

Shortly after graduating from New Brunswick High School, she worked as a cashier at the local RKO Albany Theater where she met her beloved husband Stephen. Lillian married Stephen Kucsan in 1952. They relocated to Franklin Township in 1954 where they raised four beautiful children. Lillian went to work for the Franklin Township Board of Education in 1970, where she worked for 28 years, before retiring in 1998. She was a faithful member of the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick.

Lillian was preceded in death by her loving parents; her husband, Stephen Kucsan; her two brothers, Stephen and Kalman Pocsik; and her two sisters, Elizabeth Kovach and Ethel Kocher.

She is survived by her four loving children: Kenneth and wife Teresa, Gary and wife Barbara, Kathy Sframeli and husband Nicholas, and Stephen and wife Jenifer. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Michael and wife Alexandra, Eric and Julee, Blake and wife Jennifer, Alison and Dale, Stefanie and husband Tom, Laura and husband David, Sara and fiancé Dallas, and her great grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Daisy, Brody and Jackson. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the request of the family and under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home. Lillian will be laid to rest at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Magyar Reformed Church, 175 New Brunswick, NJ 08901.



