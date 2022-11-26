Life Story: Leroy Roy’ Rebbel, 90; Former Somerset Resident

Leroy “Roy” Rebbel, 90, passed away on November 23 at Hunterdon Medical Center in Flemington.



Mr. Rebbel was born December 13, 1931, in Baltimore, MD to the late Nicholas and Blanche (Cooper) Rebbel. Roy was raised in Baltimore and relocated to Somerset in 1967. He lived in the surrounding areas of Somerset before settling in Flemington in 2002.



Roy received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore and also earned his Interstate Commerce Commission Practitioner license. Roy began his career with Western Maryland Railroad and quickly worked his way up within the organization. He then went to work for Domino Sugar Co. and eventually relocated to New Jersey in 1967. Roy joined C.F. Mueller Company, where he rose to the rank of Vice President of Purchasing. He continued his career as Director of Distribution at Best Foods, Englewood Cliffs, until his well-earned retirement. Roy liked to play golf, paint, and travel. He also enjoyed photography and capturing his family’s memories. He loved Frank Sinatra, spaghetti and of course a nice glass of wine. Roy kept busy tinkering with everything from televisions to sound systems and was in heaven when smart phones and PC’s came along… just more things for him to “work on”. Roy attended Southridge Community Church in Clinton and One Church in Somerville, where his grandson is pastor. Above all, Roy adored his family and cherished every moment spent with them.



Mr. Rebbel was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Jean Rebbel, in 2017.



He is survived by his children, Janis Coords and her husband Don of Hillsborough, Brian Rebbel and his wife Jackie of Bridgewater, and Linda Rebbel of Asbury Park and her partner Fred Strawser; by his brother, Ron Rebbel and his wife Sharon of Fallston, MD; by grandchildren, Karen Costa and her husband John of Flagtown, NJ, Jonathan Coords and his wife Cari of Hillsborough, Robert Coords and wife Sonya of Bound Brook, Melissa Waszaj and husband Jason of East Amwell, Daniel Rebbel of Freehold, and Kelli D’Amato of Bridgewater; and by his great-grandchildren Joshua, Emily, Samantha, Sadie, Laine, Malachi, Arianna, Ayanna, Anslee, Dakota, Connor, Summer, Mackenzie, Aubrie, and Austin.



Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. November 29 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.



A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. November 30 at the Gleason Funeral Home. Burial and committal service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Middlebush.



In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his name to Handfuls of Hope at www.handfulsofhope.org.



For those wishing to attend the funeral virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 818170.



