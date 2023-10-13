Life Story: Lee Bolden Hampton, 84; Was New Brunswick Police Officer

Lee Bolden Hampton was born on September 13, 1939 to the late Joe Bolden and Georgia Hampton in Guntersville, Alabama.

Brother Lee confessed Christ at an early age. He joined Mount Zion Ministries Family Worship under the pastorate of his uncle, the late Reverend Edward Alexander. Brother Lee remained an active member of Mount Zion under the pastorate of Bishop Eric Samuel McMillan until Brother Lee’s health began to fail.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1957, served in the specialty rate of Air Police Flyer for two years, and then received an honorable discharge. Afterwards, he served as a police officer with the New Brunswick Police Department for forty-one years, and then he retired. He was united in marriage to Maria P. Edwards on July 12, 2013 and they lived in Franklin Park, New Jersey until he was transferred to hospice care at RWJUH. They frequently visited the Franklin Park Diner and IHOP on Route 27 in Franklin Park.

Brother Lee departed this life on September 29, 2023 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Brother Lee leaves behind his loving wife, Maria; his stepdaughter, Preslaysa (Daren) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his brother, Donald Moore (Reverend Joyce) of Hendersonville, Tennessee; his step-grandchildren, Samuel and Hannah; several cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Brother Leewas interred at Franklin Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10am Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 State Route 27, North Brunswick.





Your Thoughts

comments