Life Story: Lawrence Karlin, 89

Lawrence Karlin of Somerset passed away on May 3. He was 89.



He was predeceased by his wife, Lois, in 2017; parents, Michael and Jeanette Karlin; and brothers, Stanley and Seymour Karlin.



Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Rabbi Gary Karlin of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Steven Karlin and his wife, Cynthia Hoftizer of Arlington, Virginia and Richard Karlin and his wife, Ann Sulzberg of Millville, Delaware; and five grandchildren, Michal, Harris, Moshe, Hannah and Claire.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. May 5 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 890511.

Graveside services to follow in Montefiore Cemetery, Queens, New York.





