Life Story: Lawrence A Spulick, 88; Korean Conflict Veteran

Lawrence A Spulick of Plainsboro died on May 29 at Princeton Penn University Medical Center, Plainsboro. He was 88.

Born in Suffield, CT., Mr. Spulick resided in Maine then Perth Amboy before moving to Somerset 62 years ago.

Prior to his retirement many years ago, he worked in the maintenance department at Lockheed Martin, located in Scotch Plains for over 25 years.

Larry proudly served his country with the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.

He was a Troop Master for the Boy Scouts of Franklin Township. H also recycled cans, bottles and newspapers to raise money for the Boy Scouts. Mr. Spulick enjoyed boating, crabbing and gardening, but most of all taking the kids ice skating.

He was predeceased by his wife Beatrice (Frye) Spulick in 2017, and two brothers, Jerry and Edger.

Surviving are four sons, Phillip, Joseph, Charles and Ronald; two daughters, Rowena Ancona and Donna Einhorn;

10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Interment of Cremains will be held 11 a.m. June 5 with Military Honors in Franklin Memorial Park,

North Brunswick. There will be a memorial gathering that same afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Memorial Gifts can be made to the Vietnam Vets of America.



