Life Story: Kenneth B. Collins, 76; Sports Enthusiast

Kenneth B. Collins, 76, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Saturday, May 30.

Mr. Collins was born April 7, 1944 in New Brunswick to the late George and Mary (Dwyer) Collins. He was a longtime resident of North Brunswick.

Kenneth was a truck driver for Teamsters Local 701, where he worked for many years. He enjoyed going to the beach and was an avid fisherman. He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching football on Sundays. He had a passion for health and fitness, especially running. He enjoyed traveling and visited many locations in the United States.

Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his brother, George Collins and his sister, Barbara Klusman.

He is survived by his daughters, Joan Marie Collins and Karen Grossman and her husband Jason; his brother, Peter Collins; his grandchildren, Alex, Gabriela, Mason, Samantha and many cousins.

Funeral services will be private under the care and direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.



