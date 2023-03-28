Quantcast

Life Story: Kathleen Zellers, 76; Son Lives In Franklin

Added by Bill Bowman on March 27, 2023.
Saved under Obituaries

Kathleen Zellers, of Easton, Pennsylvania passed away on March 25 at Care One @ the Highlands Nursing Home in Edison. She was 76.

Born and raised in New York City, she lived in Asbury, New Jersey before moving to Easton, Pennsylvania over 10 years ago.

Kathleen was a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and especially spending time with her family.

She is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Josephine Lucas; and her husband, Amos Zellers.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Zellers and his wife, Yunxia Liu of Somerset; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Bross of Easton, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Sarah, Victoria and Zachary.

Graveside services and committal will be held privately under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!