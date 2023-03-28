Life Story: Kathleen Zellers, 76; Son Lives In Franklin
Kathleen Zellers, of Easton, Pennsylvania passed away on March 25 at Care One @ the Highlands Nursing Home in Edison. She was 76.
Born and raised in New York City, she lived in Asbury, New Jersey before moving to Easton, Pennsylvania over 10 years ago.
Kathleen was a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, gardening and especially spending time with her family.
She is predeceased by her parents, Henry and Josephine Lucas; and her husband, Amos Zellers.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Zellers and his wife, Yunxia Liu of Somerset; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Ed Bross of Easton, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Sarah, Victoria and Zachary.
Graveside services and committal will be held privately under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.