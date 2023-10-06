Life Story: Kathleen Ione Jones, 94; Was Lab Tech

Kathleen Ione Jones of North Brunswick passed away on September 30 at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 94.



Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she immigrated to the United States in 1977, settling in Bronx, New York before moving to Miami, Florida, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Los Angeles, California then Somerset before moving to North Brunswick.



She worked as a Laboratory Technologist at the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida as well as various other hospitals in both the United States and Jamaica.



Kathleen enjoyed reading, knitting, listening to classical music and playing the piano. She was proud of her Maroon Heritage in Jamaica and above all enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones. Kathleen connected with her spiritual side as a student of Kabbalah and also volunteered at The Kabbalah Center in Los Angeles, California.



She was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Adel Bingham; and brother, Bernarr Bingham.



Surviving are her daughter Denise Jones; son Glenn Jones; brother and sisters-in-law, Karl and Judith Bingham and Hermine Bingham; nieces and nephews, Kamla, Dev, Tamara and Craig; and 11 grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nephew and great grand nieces.



Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.



A Memorial Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. October 15, with services to begin at 11 a.m. For those wishing to attend virtually via Zoom please click HERE and enter passcode 19513.



Donations in her loving memory can be made to the Kabbalah Centre, 155 East 48th Street, New York City, New York 10017, ATTN: Finance Department.





