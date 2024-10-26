Life Story: Karl Manger, 70; Lifelong Township Resident

Karl Manger, 70, passed away in the garden that he so dearly loved on October 23 at his home.

Born on December 2, 1953, in Orange to the late Anton and Mary (Heinis) Manger, Karl was a lifelong resident of Somerset.

Karl earned a Masters Degree at Rutgers University where he was also a member of the Glee Club during his undergraduate years. He dedicated many years of service as Assistant Director at Jewish Family Services, where his compassion and dedication left a lasting impact on the community he served. He was also an active and cherished member of the Christ Church Choir in New Brunswick, where his love for music and singing brought joy to others. His passion for gardening and gourmet food enriched his life. He appreciated every culinary experience. Karl also adored his dog, Fredricka (Fred), who was his constant loyal companion.

In his early years, Karl lent a helping hand in the family business, Manger Bakery, in Livingston, where he developed a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility. His love for family and tradition was evident throughout his life.

Karl was predeceased by his brother, Leonard Manger.

He is survived by his loving sister, Mary Lynne Manger; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Manger; brothers Richard Manger and his wife Anne; Edmund Manger and his wife Barbara. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews: Daniel Manger, Adam Manger, Kathryn (Manger) Quinlan, and Ryan Manger, as well as a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Karl’s community of support during his 16-year battle with ALS, known as “Karl’s Helpers” through Lotsa Helping Hands, was a great source of comfort in his later years.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. October 27 at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. October 28 at Christ Episcopal Church, 5 Paterson St., New Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Joan Dancy and P.A.L.S. Inc. ( www.joandancyandpals.org ) or to The Penn Comprehensive ALS Center (Pennsylvania Hospital, 330 S 9th Street,3rd Fl, Philadelphia, PA 19107) who were instrumental in providing continued support to meet Karl’s needs.



