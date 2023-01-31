Life Story: Judith Hageman Fibbe, 82; Descendant Of One Of Franklin’s Original Families

Mrs. Judith Hageman Fibbe passed away on January 26 at North Naples Hospital in Naples, Florida. She was 82 years old.

Mrs. Fibbe was born in New Brunswick and raised in Middlebush. After graduating Highland Park High School, Judith attended Marietta College in Ohio where she met and soon married her husband Charles F. Fibbe.

After graduating, the young couple lived in West Virginia, Ohio, Missouri, Puerto Rico and Connecticut before settling in Bonita Springs, Florida full-time.

Judith Fibbe was a homemaker and always provided a comfortable home for her husband and children and any one who would visit. Due to her husband’s career, the family lived in various locations and Mrs. Fibbe always found a way to keep her children comfortable. In her free time, she would volunteer her time and talents to multiple causes. She was a true giver.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling and accompanying her husband to locations around the globe.

Mrs. Fibbe was pre-deceased by her parents Garretson and Dorothea Hageman and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mr. Charles Fibbe. She is also survived by her children Jennifer Wickham, Amanda Flaherty and her husband Vincent and Christopher Fibbe and his wife Lisa, a sister Deborah Busher, her 10 grandchildren and her Aunt Emma Enoch.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. February 4 at Middlebush Reformed Church, 1 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. The family would be happy to receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Elm Ridge Cemetery on Route 27 in North Brunswick.

Please consider a contribution, in the name of Judith Hageman Fibbe, to St. Judes Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children as she was a longtime supporter of both organizations.



