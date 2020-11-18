Life Story: Joyce E. Glennon, 71; Longtime East Millstone Resident

It is with heavy hearts full of love that we announce the passing of Joyce E. Glennon of East Millstone on November 17. Known as Mimi to all who loved her, she was 71.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, she was a resident of East Millstone for the past 36 years.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved animals, especially her cats, and above all spending time with her family. Known and loved for her sharp wit and creative spirit, Joyce enjoyed crafting, holiday decorating, sewing, reading, movie nights, dancing, traveling, and watching her grandchildren perform on stage and grow. She attended church at St. Joseph’s RC Church in Hillsborough.

Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Anthony “Tony”; sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Therese Glennon of Belle Mead, Troy and Christine Glennon of Colonia, and Guy and Tamara Glennon of Dallas, TX; daughters and sons-in-law, Joy Marie and Michael Schmelzer of Belle Mead, and Dawn and Kurt Kimmel of Laguna Niguel, CA; 12 beloved grandchildren, Jocelyn, Trevor, Sean, Erin, Madison, Michael, Jack, Emma, Paityn, Anthony, Cooper and Kennedy; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Lori Roman and sisters Darrlyn Araneo, Janet Butfiloski, Karen Roman, and sisters-in-law Melinda Roman and Robin Roman.

Visitation with social distancing measures will be held on November 22 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

A Funeral Mass will be held on November 23 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 34 Yorktown Rd., Hillsborough. A private entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.



